Axiomatics Orchestrated Authorization helps enterprises embrace cloud-native technologies

Axiomatics introduced Orchestrated Authorization, a modern approach to attribute-based access control (ABAC) that leverages the maturity of the identity and access management (IAM) market to solve the most complex access challenges.

This new approach to authorization comes on the heels of the company’s record growth, including expanded global distribution as well as significant growth of corporate research and development (R&D), sales and marketing teams. The company also continues to achieve innovation milestones, including extending cloud-native capabilities and connecting the company’s popular Abbreviated Language for Authorization (ALFA) with additional authorization standards, including Open Policy Agent (OPA).

A new approach to address real-world access challenges

The company is adding new enhancements and capabilities to deliver on the promise of Orchestrated Authorization, focusing on continuing to accelerate authorization deployments in cloud-native environments. This builds on Axiomatics’ existing support for organizations adopting cloud-native deployments with architectures leveraging microservices as well as Kubernetes, to scale to the needs of modern enterprises.

Axiomatics is also embracing the open-source community around OPA by developing an integration that enables organizations to benefit from the OPA ecosystem. With this integration, Axiomatics will offer customers the opportunity to leverage ALFA, the purpose-built language for authorization, while creating an identity-first security strategy across the organization.

“The traditional way organizations have approached authorization has tended to be from a purely technical or developer-centric perspective, or from a purely business perspective. But access control is not a technical or business challenge – it’s an organizational imperative,” said Babak Sadighi, co-founder and chief executive officer for Axiomatics. “Orchestrated Authorization is a methodology that ensures both technical and business stakeholders play a critical part in a successful authorization implementation, which is at the center of strategic security initiatives including Zero Trust or as part of a cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA).”

Detailed as part of the 2022 State of Authorization Report, Orchestrated Authorization addresses how the authorization market has evolved and why modern authorization frameworks must serve all critical stakeholders, including both development teams and business users. As authorization continues to be a central part of broader access strategies related to Zero Trust, identity-first security or a cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA), the CISO and/or identity leader is responsible for ensuring a consistent, scalable authorization efforts is deployed across the enterprise.

Expanding global presence through strategic partnerships

Axiomatics continues to see success as an industry leader, recently moving to a 100 percent partner-centric sales model and expanding the company’s global footprint into Asia-Pacific. The company also bolstered its distribution presence in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. To support this growth, Axiomatics significantly scaled both its sales and marketing teams over the last year, while also establishing research and development (R&D) centers of excellence in both Portugal and Greece.

“Axiomatics’ rich history in delivering purpose-built authorization solutions for even the most complex enterprises makes them a great fit for our data-driven identity solutions, specifically in the customer identity and access management (CIAM) and Zero Trust spaces,” said Jim Gerken, director of identity services for Novacoast. “We are pleased to extend their solutions as part of our Identity Practice.”