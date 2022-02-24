Benu Networks collaborates with AWS to bring cloud-native networks for service providers

Benu Networks announced it is working with AWS to allow communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy Benu Networks’ cloud-native Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions on AWS.

SASE services can now be delivered by CSPs out of AWS Regions and Outposts anywhere in the AWS global footprint, thereby allowing frictionless deployment to support any local or multi-national enterprise customer regardless of their locations.

Similarly, the Benu BNG is deployed on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) as the service edge for wireline internet subscribers. As one of the first companies to support the Broadband Forum standard for separation of the control plane from the user plane, the BNG is fully virtualized, cloud-native, and runs on AWS Outposts as a service. The result is that CSPs can deploy services at a low total cost of ownership while increasing flexibility, agility, and speed of new service delivery – all of which are amplified with AWS.

“Moving to virtualized, cloud-native systems has created the opportunity to run network functions entirely in cloud infrastructure,” said Amilkar Torres, Senior Director, Product and Enablers at Liberty Latin America. “This is an exciting development, and we are pleased to showcase this innovation using Benu Networks with AWS, demonstrating how this will work in practice and improve the deployment and scalability of our products in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We are pleased to work with Benu Networks to bring cloud-native BNG and SASE services to the cloud,” said Sameer Vuyyuru, Director and Head of Worldwide Telecommunications Business Development at AWS. “Service providers can now use AWS compute and network services, combined with cloud operational efficiency, to deliver new network services quickly and elastically – ultimately benefitting the consumers of modern internet connectivity with higher speeds, greater security, and simplicity.”

The BNG is the service edge of the carrier network for residential and business fixed line subscribers, which represent 80% of all internet traffic. It performs the key role of establishing and managing subscriber sessions. SASE is the future of delivering security services from the cloud. It allows organizations to apply secure access no matter where their users, applications, or devices are located.

“Benu Networks software enables carriers to combine private MPLS VPNs and SASE for their enterprise customers for a more integrated and holistic connectivity offering,” said Ajay Manuja, Chief Executive Officer at Benu Networks. “We are very excited to be working with AWS, simplifying the manner in which service providers can deploy and manage our SASE, MPLS, and BNG solutions.”

Benu SD-Edge solutions are deployed by CSPs across the globe on five continents, equipping carriers with the functionality to modernize the network, making it easier than ever to be dynamic, scalable, and efficient in the delivery of broadband services.