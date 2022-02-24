Amir Becker joins Sygnia as VP of Incident Response

Sygnia announced that Amir Becker is joining the team as its new Vice President of Incident Response.

Amir Becker joins Sygnia with over 25 years of experience in cyber operations, threat intelligence and diplomacy, including leading large scale cyber programs that have pushed and defined the boundaries of cyberspace. Most recently, Becker headed the Cyber Operations Division (Colonel) at Unit 8200, IDF’s elite cyber and intelligence unit. Prior to that, Becker served as the first Cyber Attaché to the U.S. at the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C.

As the Head of the Cyber Operations Division of Unit 8200, Becker led the development and implementation of IDF’s updated cyber operational doctrine. During his term as the Cyber Attaché, he led the bilateral engagements between Israel and the U.S. in the cyber-realm. He advanced the strategic dialogue between Israel and the U.S. as well as promoted the ongoing relationships between the nations’ cyber eco-systems.

Becker received the prestigious Israeli Presidential National Security Award for technological breakthroughs in the cyber field.

“We are honored to welcome Amir Becker to Sygnia as our new VP of Incident Response,” said Ram Elboim, CEO of Sygnia. “A senior leader of Becker’s caliber, with extensive geo-political perspective and strategic, front-line experience extends the value Sygnia delivers to its clients. Becker’s leadership will be critical in helping clients gain control of the cyber terrain to outsmart attackers and to resume operations with minimal disruption.”

“I am proud to join the industry-leading team at Sygnia and to lend my expertise to deliver next-level support for our clients,” said Amir Becker, Vice President of Incident Response at Sygnia. “Organizations worldwide of all sizes are vulnerable to attacks, and the impressive track record Sygnia has in quickly and decisively responding to some of the most sophisticated cyber attacks is a key factor in helping our clients to prevent, contain, and respond to known and unknown threats.”