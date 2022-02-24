Veritas Technologies NetBackup 10 provides data protection in multi-cloud environments

Veritas Technologies announced the latest version of NetBackup powered by Cloud Scale Technology, the next generation of NetBackup’s architecture, which is the foundation for Autonomous Data Management and multi-cloud data protection at scale.

Modern data infrastructure increasingly includes on-premises resources, hosted services and Software-as-a-Service applications from multiple public cloud providers. This multi-cloud approach creates new data management challenges, including unexpected costs, operational complexity and increased vulnerability to cyberattacks.

Deepak Mohan, executive vice president of products at Veritas, said: “Enterprises are accelerating their cloud transformation to deliver new business outcomes where they need a broad and modern platform to cost effectively provide data protection and ransomware resiliency in multi-cloud environments.

NetBackup solves this problem today, and NetBackup 10 powered by Cloud Scale Technology is the first step in delivering Autonomous Data Management, on-premises and in the cloud. This new technology will continuously self-provision, self-optimize and self-heal data management services.”

Cloud Scale Technology

Veritas Cloud Scale Technology uses leading-edge web-scale IT technologies and techniques to provide cloud agility and efficiency while enabling elastic, auto-scaling data management.

Cloud Scale Technology creates the foundation not only for the new features delivered in NetBackup 10, but for Veritas’ strategy to transform data protection by delivering Autonomous Data Management outlined at its Conquer Every Cloud 2022 event. Veritas is planning for a future where its technology is able to autonomously provision, optimize and repair data management services, while empowering end users to enable self-service data protection and recovery, freeing up IT staff to focus on strategic and transformational activity.

Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst at Evaluator Group, said: “Enterprise data management must transform to meet the needs of multi-cloud infrastructures where customers have their critical data. The result of transforming data management is lower total cost of ownership and improved return on investment. As the foundation for the Veritas roadmap to Autonomous Data Management, Veritas Cloud Scale Technology enables that transformation.”

NetBackup 10

Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, NetBackup 10 is a cloud-optimized, at-scale data management solution that applies web-scale technologies and automation to deliver more cost-effective, efficient and secure data management in multi-cloud environments.

Lowered TCO through cloud-optimization

NetBackup 10 features enhanced multi-cloud storage and orchestrated tiering capabilities, including deep support for Amazon Web Services and expanded support for Microsoft Azure, to reduce the cost of backup storage by up to 95%.

NetBackup’s leading deduplication services have been upgraded to help further minimize its cloud footprint, while elastic multi-cloud compute services deliver the exact scale needed by businesses at the right time, further reducing costs.

With support for all major Kubernetes distributions, NetBackup 10 now provides multi-cloud cross-platform recovery, allowing users to recover the data they want to any Kubernetes distribution.

Increased efficiency through simplified, automated operations

NetBackup SaaS Protection is now integrated with NetBackup 10 to provide a single-pane-of-glass view of a customer’s entire data protection estate for governance and compliance purposes.

NetBackup 10 includes a new fully integrated no-cost base version of NetBackup IT Analytics, formerly known as Veritas APTARE, to provide comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics and reporting that streamlines data protection services and mitigates risks.

NetBackup 10 features new automated detection and protection for more Platform-as-a-Service workloads, including Apache Cassandra, all major Kubernetes distributions and Microsoft Azure Managed SQL and Azure SQL.

Enhanced ransomware resiliency through integrated malware scanning

NetBackup now provides automatic malware scanning during backups and prior to restores to ensure infection-free recovery of data.

NetBackup’s already powerful, AI-driven anomaly detection can now automatically initiate malware scanning. This combination of ransomware detection services in NetBackup 10 provides content-aware, granular flexibility that delivers rapid restoration of clean data.

NetBackup 10 expands support for immutable storage, including Microsoft Azure Blob Storage.