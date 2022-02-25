GrammaTech appoints Tom van Gorder as CRO

GrammaTech announced the appointment of Tom van Gorder as Chief Revenue Officer. Tom brings more than 30 years of domestic and international executive sales experience in technology, application security and information publishing to the Grammatech management team.

“Tom is a demonstrated sales leader with a track record for growing both early stage and large companies into billion dollar businesses,” said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. “Accelerating demand for our DevSecOps and software bill of materials (SBOM) products has positioned GrammaTech on a fast track for growth. Tom has the experience, management skills and industry knowledge to help GrammaTech scale up and capitalize on a big market opportunity.”

Tom joins GrammaTech from Clarabridge, a leader in omnichannel conversational analytics that was acquired in 2021 by Qualtrics for $1.1B, where he served as Senior Vice President of North America Sales. Prior to Clarabridge, Tom was Executive Vice President, Global Sales at franchise software vendor FranConnect. He has also held executive sales management roles at Arxan Technologies, Macrovision Corporation and VeriSign.

“GrammaTech is addressing two of the top use cases in security today — code testing for Shift Left and software bill of materials for supply chain security,” said Tom van Gorder. “The company has the technology portfolio to capitalize on these market drivers and quickly become a leading software vendor. It’s an exciting time to be joining GrammaTech.”