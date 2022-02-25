Integrity360 acquires Caretower to strengthen its cybersecurity services

Integrity360 and Caretower announced that they have joined forces with Caretower becoming an Integrity360 company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For the 2021 calendar year Caretower reported sales of circa £28m in 2021 and operates from offices in London and Sofia, Bulgaria. All of Caretower’s employees will remain with the group. Combined, the enhanced group expects sales exceeding £70m in 2022.

Both Integrity360 and Caretower are steeped in the roots of the cybersecurity industry having been established in 2005 and 1998 respectively. Both organizations are well known for their deep cyber expertise and customer service ethos and share many of the same partnerships with the world’s leading cybersecurity equipment and software manufacturers.

Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360 commented, “This is a very exciting transaction for us and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the team from Caretower to Integrity360. The enhanced group is now clearly positioned as the leading independent cybersecurity services specialist throughout the UK and Ireland. With over 300 employees including 200 cybersecurity engineers, analysts, consultants and specialists the group provides a one stop shop for business organizations for all their cybersecurity needs.

“In a world where security threats to businesses are increasing daily, having a trusted cybersecurity partner has become a critical board room issue. Already providing services to over 1500 customers, the combination of Integrity360 and Caretower positions the group well to provide that partnership for both private and public sector organizations.”

Phydos Neophytou, Managing Director of Caretower commented, “I am delighted that Caretower is joining Integrity360 and continuing the growth journey that we started over 20 years ago. Our skills combined with those of Integrity360 will provide a further extension of our professional support and managed services. This is great news for employees, customers, and partners. Our 2 companies are highly complementary, with common strengths in cyber infrastructure, endpoint and SIEM technologies.

“Together with Integrity360, we will create stronger solutions for our customers. Our teams are a great cultural fit, and we are excited to help Integrity360 serve even more customers and provide new opportunities for our own employees to thrive as part of the enlarged group. I will continue to offer my support in a senior management role within the enlarged group.”