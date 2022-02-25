TCS Cyber Defense Suite empowers businesses to combat sophisticated threats

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its Cyber Defense Suite, a set of modular cybersecurity services integrated into a unified platform, to give leaders confidence and agility to grow their digital enterprises.

The rapid acceleration of cloud-enabled business models and increased cyber-attacks over the last two years have underscored the need for enterprise security solutions that can keep pace. TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite provides 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend and respond against evolving risks—all from a single platform with a unified view.

The new Cyber Defense Suite is a modular platform designed to deliver:

End-to-end threat visibility

Extended detection and automated incident response

Digital identity and access management

Vulnerability management and remediation

Security governance risk and compliance support

Third-party cyber risk mitigation

Security for multi-cloud environments

The suite is scalable and embedded with automation, which allows businesses to achieve improved agility and speed, while reducing total cost of ownership.

“With rising cyber risks and expanding digital footprint, enterprises are seeking visibility, preparedness and agility to accelerate their business transformations securely and with confidence. TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite provides a way to enable enterprise security and a foundation to address evolving cyber security needs,” said Santha Subramoni, Global Head, Cyber Security, TCS.

The new Cyber Defense Suite complements and accelerates the delivery of TCS’ robust portfolio of cyber security services. With over 10,000 cyber specialists and more than a dozen Threat Management Centers distributed across the world, TCS works with organisations to secure their future-ready digital enterprises globally and with the localisation they need to meet their unique business and regulatory requirements.