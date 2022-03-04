Summer Fowler joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

CyberSaint announced that Summer Fowler, cybersecurity, IT, and corporate responsibility executive, has joined the company’s Growth Advisory Board.

“I’m excited to be joining the CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board at such a unique inflection point in the company’s history,” said Summer Fowler, Strategic Advisor to CyberSaint. “As a CISO and CIO, I immediately saw where CyberSaint’s solutions fit in and how they make an impact on cybersecurity programs. I’m enthusiastic to be a part of this movement towards automated, continuous cyber and IT risk management that aligns everyone from the assessor to the Board.”

Summer Craze Fowler is the Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Argo AI, a software company focused on changing the world by building self-driving technology to provide a safer, more affordable, convenient, and accessible way for everyone to get around. Summer held the Chief Information Officer role prior to her new appointment as Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, and before that was Argo AI’s CISO.

Prior to Argo AI, Summer was a part of Carnegie Mellon University‘s CERT Cybersecurity Division where she was the Technical Director of Cybersecurity Risk & Resilience. She has over 20 years of experience in software engineering and cybersecurity resilience management. Preceding her work at CERT, Summer was a Technical Member at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab and a software engineer at Northrop Grumman.

Summer holds a BS degree in Computer Science and an MS degree in Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She teaches a graduate-level course in Cybersecurity Policy at Carnegie Mellon, and she also teaches in the CISO Executive Certificate Program. Summer serves as a member of the audit committee for a large ($1B+) healthcare organization and as a cyber advisor to the Board of a FinTech company.

She also serves as a Director on the Board for PAWomenWork, a Pittsburgh non-profit with a goal to empower women to find careers with family-sustaining wages. Summer was a Cybersecurity Fellow for the Center for Strategic and International Studies as part of a cohort focused on identifying and solving policy issues at the national level.

“We are thrilled to have Summer join CyberSaint’s Growth Advisory Board,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. “Her compelling career trajectory from CISO to CIO, to Corporate Responsibility Executive speaks to her ability to solve problems through innovation and collaboration. We are honored to have Summer help CyberSaint hone our strategic direction and build towards another year of record growth.”