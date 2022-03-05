MicroAI Factory provides insight into machine and human productivity

MicroAI released MicroAI Factory, a manufacturing software suite that leverages edge AI to improve effectiveness, real-time analysis, and predictive maintenance.

Deployed locally within an industrial computing appliance at a manufacturing or industrial site, MicroAI Factory ingests data from programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and sensors associated with machinery or humans within the production site. It then uses an edge-native AI engine to auto-develop cycle time analysis and behavioral models that provide deep insight into the operations of machines and human behavior.

This modeling provides real-time analysis of performance, productivity, and uptime, while detecting operating anomalies and enabling alarms, ticketing, and maintenance scheduling from preset thresholds.

“MicroAI Factory improves overall equipment effectiveness for manufacturers by providing a holistic, real-time cycle-time analysis of operations and providing advanced, early anomaly detection to predict potential failures and performance issues,” said Yasser Khan, CEO of MicroAI. “Ultimately, MicroAI Factory will transform equipment from human-managed to self-managed.”

Philippe Cases, CEO of Topio Networks, a leading industry catalyst tracking Industry 4.0 and the hyperconnected world, said: “In addition to innovating with AI on the shop floor, MicroAI doesn’t create any additional work to maintain the application on site thereby significantly lowering the cost of ownership for predictive maintenance applications. MicroAI is the first hassle free manufacturing software company.”

MicroAI Factory is deployed at the edge within a small form factor computing appliance and is connected to PLCs and sensor systems within the factory or industrial facility. All processing, analysis, and storage of the data occurs in the facility premises, eliminating the data security and connection reliability challenges associated with cloud computing.

Operation management is provided single point of command and control, while dashboards can be accessed in the facility via local area network (LAN), or offsite via the internet. Servers can be networked across multiple facilities to share insight without exposing data. MicroAI Factory can be deployed as a point solution within a single facility, or at multiple sites that operate independently but federate insight while still maintain data integrity at each individual site.