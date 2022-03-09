Start a cybersecurity career with the help of (ISC)², exam costs only $125

There’s never been a time when entry-level cybersecurity professionals were more in demand. Starting your career with a certification from (ISC)² means you’re showing potential employers that you have the drive, knowledge and skills to succeed.

Why you should register for the exam today

There is currently a need for over 2 million cybersecurity professionals around the world, including over 377,000 open positions in the U.S. alone.

No prior knowledge or experience is required. Companies are looking for employees with strong problem solving abilities, eagerness to learn, excellent communication skills, and effective strategic thinking capabilities. We’ll provide you with the industry know-how.

As part of our pilot program you will benefit from a discounted exam fee, instructor-led preparation and two opportunities to pass the exam.

Once you have passed the exam you will be a fully certified and highly sought after candidate.

Act now! Exam costs only $125.