Malwarebytes’ cloud console updates simplify threat management processes for SMBs

Malwarebytes announced an expansion of its Nebula cloud-native endpoint protection platform to include two new modules: Vulnerability Assessment and a preview of Patch Management modules, both powered by OPSWAT.

Together, these capabilities make Malwarebytes’ comprehensive offering end-to-end endpoint security platforms, helping organizations stop security breaches.

Exploiting software vulnerabilities is a mainstream attack method, compounded by the fact that nearly 60 percent of breaches were linked to a vulnerability where an available patch had not been applied, according to a 2019 Ponemon survey. This critical gap in protection poses a massive threat, particularly for small and medium-sized (SMB) organizations that may not have dedicated IT or cybersecurity staff. Timely and comprehensive patch management and remediation are critical to improve security postures and reduce risk.

Malwarebytes is addressing the software vulnerability threat vector with a solution specifically developed for the unique needs of SMBs. The addition of the Malwarebytes Vulnerability Assessment and Patch Management modules will enable:

Actionable intelligence : Easily assess threat exposure by automatically identifying and prioritizing software and OS and application vulnerabilities

: Easily assess threat exposure by automatically identifying and prioritizing software and OS and application vulnerabilities Attack surface reduction : Improve patch response times to narrow the window of exploitation by attackers

: Improve patch response times to narrow the window of exploitation by attackers Easy deployment : No additional agent needed to identify vulnerability on endpoints

: No additional agent needed to identify vulnerability on endpoints Report and alerts : Extend insight into issues across environments to ensure organizations know exactly what weaknesses exist and how to patch them

: Extend insight into issues across environments to ensure organizations know exactly what weaknesses exist and how to patch them Increased control: Customers will be able to manage their patching processes better and more actively from start to finish

“Organizations today have a complex digital ecosystem with a mix of modern and legacy third-party apps, layered onto both new and legacy devices and server operating systems. This complex operating environment makes it nearly impossible to both be aware of and actively fix updates, leaving systems vulnerable,” said Mark Strassman, Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes. “Our Vulnerability Assessment and Patch Management modules remove a heavy burden on IT teams by providing visibility, while also helping to prioritize and action these vulnerabilities to dramatically reduce their cybersecurity exposure.”

“For the past 18 years, OPSWAT’s cross-platform OESIS framework helps ensure that software engineers and IT teams can build and implement advanced endpoint security systems and infrastructure,” said Hamid Karimi, VP of Technology Alliances & OEM, OPSWAT. “By integrating the OESIS Framework into its new Vulnerability Assessment and Patch Management modules, Malwarebytes will empower its customers to identify and address priority vulnerabilities in a comprehensive, streamlined manner.”

The twin offerings build on Malwarebytes’ already industry-leading capabilities available in the Nebula management platform. Efficient and effective endpoint detection, protection and response all require not only a comprehensive view of an organization’s attack surface, but also a means to assess and prioritize threats based on their immediacy and potential impact to the organization’s business.

Malwarebytes’ Vulnerability Assessment and Patch Management modules will help make this a reality, enabling customers to act swiftly against risk. Existing Malwarebytes customers can instantly add the new modules by selecting the options in their Nebula cloud console.

The OESIS Framework is a cross-platform, versatile and modular Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables software engineers and technology vendors to build advanced endpoint security products. As a proven and patented technology solution, it is trusted by industry-leading Independent Software and Hardware Vendors (ISVs/IHVs) and deployed across tens of millions of endpoints for cybersecurity protection.