MSP360 hires Alexandra Courson as VP of Sales

MSP360 has appointed Alexandra Courson as its new vice president of sales. In her new role, she’s responsible for expanding the market share of the company’s product suite and overseeing global sales operations. She reports directly to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

“Recognizing MSP360 as an innovator in the space and a technology platform that has unlimited market potential to expand both throughout the channel and enterprise spaces with offerings that continuously challenge the status quo, I jumped at the chance to join the ranks,” Courson said. “Additionally, the stellar leadership group that truly embraces a team mentality, work ethic, and shared objectives led by CEO Brian Helwig made the decision an easy one.”

Courson is a seasoned technology and strategic sales professional with more than 15 years of experience leading teams for several companies serving the enterprise, government, and MSP sectors, including Veriato, a software company that develops and sells user behavior analytics and employee monitoring software, Spanning Cloud Apps, Kaseya, Finity Creative, Pilixo, SpectorSoft, and, most recently, Awareness Technologies.

She has helped numerous organizations achieve growth year over year and build foundations preparing them for scalability. With specialties in strategic communication, presentations, training, and overall sales and business development strategy, she has been involved in creating and launching innovative corporate training, scalable channel programs, and repeatable educational outreach programs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex to the MSP360 team,” Helwig said. “She has a proven track record of successfully increasing market share in the IT channel; building, managing, and leading sales teams for global organizations; and developing and executing business development plans for companies in several sectors. She will play a pivotal role in helping us become the number one IT Management platform on the planet. We look forward to Alex’s contributions to MSP360.”