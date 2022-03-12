Jerich Beason joins Axonius as Advisor

Axonius announced that Chief Information Security Officer, CyberSide Chats podcast host, and SANS speaker Jerich Beason has joined the company as an advisor.

With usage and demand for SaaS applications in enterprises around the world continuing to explode, he will help Axonius expand its SaaS security offering.

Beason has held positions at some of the most respected companies within the cybersecurity industry, including Lockheed Martin, RSA and Deloitte. Over the course of his career, he has become a known cybersecurity thought leader, offering his expertise on subjects like security strategy, architecture, and program development to government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations.

Most recently, Beason was chief information security officer at Epiq, where he was responsible for transforming cybersecurity for the organization after a cyberattack. He is also currently the host of Epiq’s podcast, CyberSide Chats, which has the mission of increasing knowledge and awareness of cybersecurity within the legal industry, and SANS Seat at the Table Semi-Monthly Live Stream series,, which focuses on developing the next generation of cybersecurity executives.

“Axonius has experienced massive growth since its inception because of its dedication to helping companies gain more visibility into their IT and security landscape,” said Beason, a seasoned SaaS security expert. “With its most recent launch of SaaS Management, Axonius offers a modern and comprehensive approach to addressing risk management of SaaS, and I’m thrilled to work with the company to help businesses solve SaaS complexity.”

Axonius SaaS Management provides security, IT, finance, and risk teams the ability to better control the complexity, cost, and risk of software as a service (SaaS) with a single source of truth into the SaaS application landscape. With enterprises using hundreds or thousands of SaaS applications every day, it becomes increasingly difficult to gain visibility into both known and unknown SaaS applications. Axonius SaaS Management solves that challenge by using adapters (API connections to data sources) and proprietary SaaS discovery tools to create a detailed inventory of all SaaS applications, permissions, and data flows within a given organization.

“We’ve witnessed an exponential increase in the complexity that IT and security teams are tasked with managing, especially when it comes to SaaS,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius. “We launched Axonius SaaS Management because we recognized that the market lacked a solution for controlling the increase in SaaS adoption. We hope to continue to extend the approach’s business value to our customers by leveraging Jerich’s expertise and identifying new and innovative ways to enhance SaaS security.”