Over the past few years, zero trust has become a commonly used phrase for security professionals. While we may understand that a zero-trust framework or architecture should be implemented as part of network or cybersecurity measures, what does this practically mean for operational technology? What does zero trust actually entail, and how does it keep critical assets safe?

In this webinar, Peter Gregel, Chief Architect for XONA and a veteran in IT security operations with extensive experience deploying mission-critical systems for the U.S. government and critical infrastructure, will answer these questions while discussing:

A clear and simple analogy that makes zero trust easy to understand

Features like multi-factor authentication and their role in zero trust

How and why to keep a close eye on your attack surface

Why complexity does not make you more secure and, in fact, introduces more risk

Tips to validate your network scanning and protection efforts

The role certifications like NERC CIP play in zero trust

Attend on-demand webinar: Demystifying zero trust to protect connected assets in OT.