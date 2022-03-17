Kion appoints Brad Herold as SVP of Sales

Kion announced the expansion of their leadership team through the appointment of Brad Herold as Senior Vice President of Sales.

At Kion, Herold will be responsible for further building out the sales and partner organization to propel growth in the commercial and public sector markets.

“We are thrilled to have Brad join our team. He has a proven track record building world-class sales teams and amplifying the sales programs of many highly successful technology companies,” said Brian Price, President and CEO of Kion. “Brad will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach in the commercial sector and solidifying our position as the leader in the cloud enablement space.”

Herold brings over 20 years of enterprise software sales experience to Kion, most recently serving as Expel’s Vice President of Enterprise Sales for North America. Prior to Expel, Herold held senior sales positions at Zscaler and Symantec. Throughout his career, Herold has spearheaded the advancement of internal sales processes and operations, channel partner relationships, go-to-market strategies, and lead generation initiatives—leading to significant revenue and customer growth.

“We’ve reached the point where the cloud is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Yet, many organizations struggle to navigate cloud infrastructure and are unable to experience its full benefits,” Herold said. “What excited me about the opportunity at Kion was seeing firsthand how much impact the solution is having on customers, as evidenced by our outstanding net dollar retention and extremely low customer churn in 2021. Kion’s mission is to help organizations thrive by redefining their experience in the cloud, eliminating manual effort, waste and frustration so that everyone can achieve its benefits. The solution has revolutionized how organizations can oversee, secure, optimize and scale the cloud. I’m excited to help propel the team’s growth and help more companies achieve cloud innovation and efficiency.”

Kion combines cloud governance and management to offer a unique, all-in-one cloud enablement solution, empowering users to easily achieve all of the benefits of the cloud. The Kion platform focuses on three core pillars: Automation and Orchestration, Financial Management, and Continuous Compliance. These offerings address all critical aspects of cloud governance and management—across the major cloud providers—to support customers throughout the complete cloud lifecycle—from startup to deprovisioning.

Herold’s appointment at Kion comes on the heels of a momentous year of company growth. In 2021, Kion hired over a dozen new employees across all organizational departments, expanding the team to over 50 members since its inception in 2018. In addition, the company saw a doubling of prior year sales in 2021.