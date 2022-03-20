Perimeter 81 hires Gily Netzer as VP of Marketing

Perimeter 81 announced the appointment of Gily Netzer as VP Marketing. Netzer joins Perimeter 81 with more than 20 years of experience in marketing at both leading global companies as well as innovative startups, where she served as VP Marketing and other leadership roles.

Netzer’s appointment will help fuel the next level of growth for the company as it executes on its vision to make cybersecurity radically simple for large and small organizations alike.

“Gily’s hire symbolizes the continued growth and expansion of the company,” said Sagi Gidali, Co-Founder & CGO Perimeter 81. “In recent months, Perimeter 81 has added amazing partners, who bring with them vast experience and unique skills that will add to our growth trajectory as we simplify and facilitate cybersecurity for organizations globally.”

Netzer’s appointment comes following the recent hiring of a VP HR and VP Product in January. These additions to Perimeter 81’s team will support the company’s rapid growth in both the local and global markets and bolster new marketing efforts.

Netzer comes to Perimeter 81 from Cymulate where she served as CMO. Over her career, she has led marketing organizations in roles such as VP Marketing for cybersecurity startup Illusive Networks and marketing director at multinational Symantec. Her experience is in leading a multi-touch strategy, facilitating the creation of new product categories, branding as a company scales, engaging customers and influencers for education and enhanced product-market fit, as well as building and optimizing marketing machines and programs to foster awareness and increase sales.

“I am thrilled to join Perimeter 81 as part of my continued journey in the cyber world. Their technology meets a growing need as companies and individuals continue to practice hybrid work, at home, at the office, on-premises, and in the cloud. I am honored to join a company that has pursued uncompromising innovation and service at the highest level for its thousands of clients,” Netzer said.