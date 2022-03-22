Aparna Rayasam joins Trellix as CPO

Trellix announced Aparna Rayasam has joined Trellix as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Rayasam will define the future for Trellix’s XDR products and emerging technologies, as well as oversee Trellix Threat Labs, an elite team of skilled researchers producing insightful and actionable intelligence on cyber threats, campaigns and security vulnerabilities.

“Our industry has never had a bigger call to action than right now, and true, living security has never been needed more,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “Under Aparna’s leadership, our customers and partners will see us accelerate and deepen our extended detection and response platform.”

Trellix’s XDR platform is designed to help security teams leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and detect attacks, quickly identify root causes, and ultimately provide guide detection and response through automated workflows. Trellix customers benefit from best-in-class threat monitoring and analytical support services, which help security operations teams work in an empowered, effective, and efficient manner.

“This moment is a critical point in the industry, as extended detection and response capabilities are foundational for building organizational resiliency,” said Rayasam, CPO of Trellix. “I’m ecstatic to join Trellix and accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence and automation into our XDR platform.”

Rayasam comes to Trellix from Akamai Technologies where she spent more than 15 years as a senior leader and general manager spanning Application Security, and Security Product and Engineering. She holds a B.S. from Bangalore University and will serve as a board member for TeleSign upon their IPO.

Rayasam’s appointment as Trellix CPO follows the February announcement of Michael Alicea as Chief Human Resource Officer, Tara Flanagan as General Counsel, and Adam Philpott as Chief Revenue Officer.