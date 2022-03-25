The impact of the cloud skills gap on businesses

70% of IT leaders find the cloud skills gap to be a great concern, a Cloudreach research reveals. It either slowed them down or posed an existential crisis to the company.

As organizations increasingly invest in cloud technology, this uncovers an urgent need for skilled professionals to maintain and secure these environments.

Low supply of cloud skills is also hitting innovation, causing high staff turnover and wage inflation. Multi-cloud capabilities, cloud system development, and cloud governance were the top three areas most impacted by the skills gap, according to respondents.