Ping Identity partners with TD SYNNEX to offer identity security solutions to North America

Ping Identity announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX to bring identity security solutions to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

TD SYNNEX will become a major global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, providing identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help enterprises prevent security breaches, increase productivity and provide seamless digital experiences for their workforces and customers.

“Expanding our global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD SYNNEX will greatly enhance our world-class distribution network as an innovative, award-winning partner who will help our customers and channel partners maximize the value of their IT investments,” said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. “The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows our partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD SYNNEX.”

The partnership strengthens Ping Identity’s channel strategy with TD SYNNEX’s expansive global distribution capabilities, supported by a team of 22,000 tech professionals. TD SYNNEX, in turn, is able to expand its solutions portfolio with best-in-class identity management security products that are ideal for next-generation, high-growth business areas.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of product management, advanced technology solutions-security, North America at TD SYNNEX. “With Ping Identity added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”