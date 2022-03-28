Cybercriminals focusing on crypto donations to Ukraine to trick victims

As the war in Ukraine unfolded, one way of helping was to donate cryptocurrency which resulted in over $50 million in crypto donations. Cybercriminals were quick to move and take advantage of this lucrative situation and inattentive victims.

The Cyren research team uncovered an uptick in crypto scams as cybercriminals sent out over 100K daily fake donation emails over the last few days, with subject lines such as “Help Ukraine”, “Help Ukraine war victims” and “Help Ukraine stop the war! – humanitarian fund raising”.

Victims were sure they were helping Ukraine, when in fact they were paying cybercriminals directly.