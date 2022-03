Malware, ransomware and phishing are still the most common threats to organizations, a Thales research reveals.

Worryingly, 22% of organizations have paid or would pay a ransom to retrieve their data, yet 41% of them don’t plan to up their security spending.

What’s also concerning, only 48% of organizations have implemented a formal ransomware plan, with healthcare being the most prepared (57%) and energy the least (44%).