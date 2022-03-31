In this video fro Help Net Security, Anthony Cusimano, Solutions Evangelist at Veritas, talks about the current state of enterprise backup and recovery.

In the wake of the World Backup Day, enterprise backup and recovery has reached new levels of importance.

As companies turn to multicloud environments to optimize their workflows, at the same time they face complexity and many risks to their data. They trust the vendors, but often remain vulnerable to growing threats.

Companies are also implementing innovative technology such as containers and Kubernetes, but are failing to extend their data protection to these environments.