Most companies don’t have a mature CLM program in place

It’s been more than a year since the SolarWinds attack occurred, but still many organizations are unable to secure and govern the volume of machine and application identities in the form of digital certificates, an AppViewX and Ponemon Institute report reveals.

In fact, more than half of organizations have experienced an incident or data breach due to digital-certificate related compromise.

But as many companies are spending enormous amounts on managing and securing digital assets, less than 15% consider their CLM programs to be mature, which is worrying.