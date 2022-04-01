MITRE promotes Stephen Kirin to VP of Enterprise Operations

MITRE has promoted Stephen Kirin to the new role of Vice President, Enterprise Operations with responsibility for the operationalization, planning, and measurement of MITRE’s corporate strategy, objectives, and annual and long-term measures.

Kirin directs enterprise business priorities and oversees enterprise-wide operational activities, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient and cost-effective processes and systems to meet MITRE’s current and future needs.

“Steve has deep technical expertise and knowledge of MITRE’s mission critical programs for our government sponsors and possesses the highest level of integrity,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE, president and CEO. “He brings an ability to set a vision, devise a strategy, and influence and collaborate with executives in a complex environment.”

Kirin joined MITRE in 2002 after a 27-year career in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He has held senior leadership roles at MITRE supporting our government sponsors including DARPA and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). At the VA, Kirin led a team of over 100 analysts and health policy experts from MITRE and partner companies to complete the Congressionally mandated assessment of the VA’s implementation of the Choice Act. He most recently served as Director, Office of Strategy and Talent Management.

As an active-duty Army officer, Kirin commanded operational units at the platoon, company, and battalion level responsible for mission accomplishment and the health and well-being of all assigned soldiers. Throughout his military career, he served as an Operations Officer at multiple levels from battalion to Corps. During his final tour, Kirin served as the Army’s Senior Military Analyst, leading teams of experts in applying advanced operations research and simulation techniques to address the Army’s most pressing organizational and operational problems.

Kirin has served on a Defense Science Board Study to explore the use of experimentation to enable future technological superiority. He also completed a two-year fellowship with the RAND Corporation, studying public policy and strategic defense issues.

Kirin holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and two master of science degrees in operations research and applied mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.