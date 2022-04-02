X1 appoints Larry Gill as CEO

X1 announced the appointment of Larry Gill as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Gill brings over 20 years of in-depth technology and eDiscovery experience to X1 having previously served on its strategic advisory board and driving growth and technology innovation in the eDiscovery, GRC and cybersecurity industries. “Larry is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in both private and public corporations achieving consistent revenue growth year-over-year,” stated John Patzakis, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Chairman at X1.

“We are thrilled to have such a high caliber leader as Larry on-board at X1. As the industry continues to shift to a remote and distributed workplace, the need for a more targeted approach to corporate eDiscovery and ESI collection has become essential. X1 is rapidly growing and continues to lead the market with index in-place remote ESI search and collection solutions. Larry’s deep domain expertise in eDiscovery and compliance, coupled with his vast experience in technology innovation, will help ensure that X1 continues its path of rapid growth and market leadership.”

Larry Gill was most recently the CEO of Phoenix Technologies and its wholly owned subsidiary iolo technologies. Prior to that, he was SVP of Sales & Marketing for Guidance Software, having led the company through its IPO in 2007 until just prior to its acquisition by OpenText.

Prior to Guidance Software, Larry held numerous senior executive leadership roles at Aspen Technology and its acquired company which he helped to co-found, Petrolsoft Corporation.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to be able to lead such a talented team at X1 with truly unique and industry-leading technology solutions. The ability to index-in-place ESI directly on file servers, laptops or in the cloud enables a much needed, more targeted, scalable and cost-efficient approach to ESI collection. X1 has developed cutting-edge technology and is revolutionizing industry paradigms. I am extremely excited to join such an innovative company and am looking forward to leading X1 into a bright future,” said Larry Gill, CEO at X1.