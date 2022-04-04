The challenges of consumer data and PII usage

In this Help Net Security video, Nong Li, CEO at Okera, talks about the challenges of using and managing consumer data and personally identifiable information (PII).

As consumer and PII data get tracked more and more, businesses can drive value and transform how they operate by leveraging some of that data. What is essential for organizations is that, while leveraging this data, they must make sure to follow data compliance regulations.

As companies increasingly adopted cloud services and SaaS technologies, they were able to build data products faster than ever before, which makes data become more valuable: this doesn’t come for free, though. We increasingly see legal reasons why consumer data and privacy must be protected.