People’s habits around personal and corporate data backup procedures

In this video for Help Net Security, Jon Fielding, Managing Director at Apricorn, talks about a survey of thousands of Twitter users, around their personal and corporate data and backup habits, processes and procedures.

The survey found that over 50% of respondents couldn’t remember when, or even if, they have backed up any of their personal data. Almost the same number of respondents admitted that they have lost some of that personal information due to the lack of a backup.

The survey made clear that the respondents cared about their personal information more than their corporate information. What this means for the corporate world is that another layer of backup needs to be implemented for the employee, and it should be automated.