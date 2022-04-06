In this video, Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security, talks about the new secure add-on to the Keeper enterprise platform, called Compliance Reports.

Keeper Compliance Reports allow Keeper Administrators to monitor and report the access permissions of privileged accounts across the entire organization, in a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security environment.

As identity and access management (IAM) cybersecurity regulations increase, organizations require comprehensive policies and tools to ensure compliance. The ability to audit and control access to credentials and sensitive information is critical to obtain compliance and prevent a data breach.