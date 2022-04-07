Jeff Mayorga joins ClearSale as Enterprise Account Executive

ClearSale announced that seasoned technology and retail veteran Jeff Mayorga has joined the team as Enterprise Account Executive.

Jeff will help to expand ClearSale’s footprint in the international market with enterprise ecommerce merchants and foster deeper client relationships as the company continues its growth trajectory since its successful IPO last summer.

Jeff’s background in enterprise account management in technology is extensive. He spent nearly 10 years at Oracle NetSuite, seven of which were focused on the retail space. Jeff has also spent time supporting enterprise accounts at industry leaders like Salesforce, Marketo, and Signifyd.

“With his extensive background in enterprise accounts and retail,” said David Fletcher, ClearSale Senior Vice President, “Jeff has hit the ground running, making an impact for retailers looking to protect their sales from fraud and the expense of chargebacks. Plus, Jeff’s background in leading high-performing, virtual teams will be a huge benefit to ClearSale.”

With a drive to help retailers fend off fraud and a curiosity that inspires his love of learning new technologies, Jeff joined ClearSale because of its position as a best-in-breed solution and its potential within the US and international markets.

“ClearSale has made a significant impact in the international market through the use of AI, ML, and in particular, the proprietary secondary fraud review that creates more approved orders for merchants,” noted Jeff. “I’m thrilled to be a pivotal part of this growth. I also have a great deal of respect for ClearSale’s leadership team and the company’s vision. As fraud risks grow exponentially year after year, ClearSale will be there on the front lines – fighting, adapting, and building the world’s most comprehensive fraud protection solution.”