The importance of understanding cloud native security risks

In this video for Help Net Security, Paul Calatayud, CISO at Aqua Security, talks about cloud native security and the problem with the lack of understanding of risks to this environment.

A recent survey of over 100 cloud professionals revealed that often businesses lead the charge in cloud, they see the opportunity, they move forward, but more and more critical compute finds its way into these cloud environments, and the security teams start to take notice. Often too late, though.

The survey shows that the awareness is starting to become a problem, and the risks are not fully understood. Organizations need to get ahead of these things. To be able to apply a good cloud native security strategy, understanding the risks is imperative.