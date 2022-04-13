Axis Security Atmos protects sensitive business data from cyberthreats or high-risk users

Axis Security set a new standard for securing the modern workplace today with the launch of Atmos.

Short for “Atmosphere,” Atmos is the modern alternative to legacy hub and spoke network architectures, and Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms that have datacenter-based architectures. Atmos helps IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, drastically reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and spend less time on costly, and complex, firewall-based network segmentation.

The cloud-native platform artfully extends secure connectivity out to the user’s location through its 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

The modern workplace is an orchestra composed of users, devices, applications, and clouds – each playing their own tune, and constantly syncing, and changing. This orchestra is difficult to secure, challenging to see, complex, and extends far beyond the confines of the corporate network. It requires a solution designed to harmonize workplace connectivity. Atmos enables an elegant syncing of authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, ecosystem partners, and hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture.

Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity.

“The biggest obstacle to innovation that businesses face is disruption. Disruption from a new work environment. Disruption from the latest security breach. Disruption due to loss of connectivity” said Dor Knafo, Co-founder and CEO of Axis Security. “Our mission is to propel innovation by making it possible for businesses to work in harmony. So, when designing Atmos we knew it had to be impossibly simple to use. We designed an elegant, easy to use policy tagging system, and a single pane of glass for managing all users, devices, private apps, Internet, SaaS, and digital experience monitoring.

“Atmos had to be smart so that it could remain in sync with the business as it adapts, so we pioneered new insights, and automated alerting. It also had to deliver security better than anyone else on the market. We developed inline security and visibility for external, and internal traffic, and next-gen data leakage controls to prevent the bad from entering, and protect the good from leaking out. I’m excited for what Atmos will enable for our customers.”

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules – ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring – into one platform with one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the advanced ZTNA service. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application

is the advanced ZTNA service. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application Atmos Web Gateway is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer’s office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.

is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer’s office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible. Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.

allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users. Atmos Experience is the world’s only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data – right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

“At The Parts Authority our mission is to embrace zero trust in a way that enables our employees to securely access the data they need to get work done. With the Atmos platform, not only do we get the control we need, but we’re able to deliver a user experience that our employees appreciate,” said Josh Gomez, Director of IT, The Parts Authority.

“Axis is making an aggressive move from ZTNA to a much broader, fully integrated cloud native Secure Service Edge platform. ZTNA provided better security, scale, and flexibility over VPNs to ensure employees maintained secure access to private applications during Covid. But as organizations look forward, they should be exploring how a platform approach can improve security efficiency and effectiveness. Converging secure access to private applications, SaaS apps, and the Internet is the logical place to start,” said John Grady, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.