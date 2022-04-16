Clear Skye partners with Templar Shield to improve security and user experience for enterprise organizations

Clear Skye announced that Templar Shield has joined the company’s Elevate Partner Program, designed to drive collaboration in the $13 billion and growing Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market.

Templar Shield, a premier cybersecurity, privacy, risk, and compliance technology professional services firm, is aligned with Clear Skye’s commitment to position IGA alongside organizations’ existing business platforms, such as ServiceNow.

With enterprise solutions for the protection of user data and access- and entry-permissions, Templar Shield delivers IGA solutions that open new revenue streams for customers. Through this partnership, Templar Shield can customize and integrate Clear Skye IGA for clients’ specific needs, including reducing previously siloed aspects of administrative and operational management.

Despite a broad offering of services, Templar Shield specializes in Identity Access and Management (IAM) advisory and consulting solutions, as well as agile IAM implementations and integrations. With experience providing risk management services around the ServiceNow platform—on which Clear Skye runs natively—and over 20 years of industry expertise, Templar Shield was a clear choice for Clear Skye’s partner program.

“Clear Skye IGA is one of the most innovative products to emerge in the identity governance space in the last few years, and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Nicholas Freidman, CEO, Templar Shield. “Together, we can vastly improve IGA value through true alignment among ITSM, IRM, and identity governance on the Now Platform—something that no other company in the space is doing—and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

With a mission to improve security, user experience (UX), streamline operations, and improve overall business outcomes, Clear Skye seeks organizations like Templar Shield to join its Elevate Partner Program. Members receive access to technical training, joint marketing programs, and market-leading business opportunities through a growing network of partners, vendors, and prospective clients.

“Successful identity governance programs require knowledgeable, experienced systems integrators for successful implementations, and that’s what our partner program aims to achieve,” said Luis Almeida, CRO, Clear Skye. “As a leading and trusted provider of IAM solutions, a two-decade track record of success, and a belief in simplifying and uniting identity across the business, we’re excited to welcome Templar Shield aboard.”