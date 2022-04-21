Vulnerabilities that kept security leaders busy in Q1 2022

In this video for Help Net Security, Yotam Perkal, VP of Research at Rezilion, talks about the most critical vulnerabilities published during Q1 2022, and the relevant remediation and mitigation steps you need to take.

The first quarter of 2022 was packed with new vulnerabilities, and some are still impacting organizations worldwide. The most significant one is the Log4Shell vulnerability, which was published in December 2021, but it still affects organizations and is expected to do so in the months or even years to come.

Other notable vulnerabilities mentioned are: PWNKIT, Dirty Pipe, Samba and Spring4Shell.