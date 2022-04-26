Download: CISO’s guide to choosing an automated security questionnaire platform

Failing to adequately screen suppliers’ security can lead to data breaches, which can shut down operations, damage customer trust and incur hefty regulatory penalties. An automated security questionnaire platform can vastly accelerate and scale the vendor security evaluation process. But buyer beware: not all automated questionnaires are created equal.

So, what are the must-have features you should be looking for in your security questionnaire platform? This guide covers the top six, including:

The ability to easily send and track hundreds of automated questionnaires and their responses to efficiently communicate with your vendors

Context-based questions that weight vendors based on their potential business impact to your company

Verifiable vendor responses that corroborate an assessment of your vendors’ external-facing digital assets

Learn more by downloading the guide now so you can be sure to select the best automated security questionnaire platform for your third-party security program.