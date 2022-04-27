Eric Jackson joins Fusion Risk Management as CPO

Fusion Risk Management announced it has appointed Eric Jackson as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his role, Jackson is responsible for leading Fusion’s product vision and strategy and driving innovation across the product team.

Jackson will also join Fusion’s Executive Leadership Team and work closely with Fusion’s global clients and industry partners to ensure the company’s award-winning solutions remain best-in-breed within the industry.

Jackson brings over 20 years’ experience building and leading product teams with extensive experience launching purpose-built solutions. He most recently served as General Manager, Data and User Protection at Forcepoint where he was responsible for driving short- and long-term growth for SaaS solutions across Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Behavior Analytics and Insider Threats.

Throughout his tenure at Forcepoint he also served as Vice President of Product Management where he led the product team across the commercial portfolio and directed the product alignment strategy. Earlier in his career, Jackson held increasingly senior positions ranging from Developer to Vice President of Product Management at Arbor Networks.

“Eric brings unique expertise in leading product teams in the SaaS space and a deep understanding of the cyber risk landscape that will be critical to Fusion as we continue to foster a culture of innovation and provide our customers with best-of-breed solutions they need to stay ahead of disruption,” said Michael Campbell, CEO, Fusion. “Eric has a proven track record of building collaborative teams, delivering products that meet evolving market needs, and fostering an innovation culture. His impressive record providing strategic direction and creative product development will help us continue to provide our customers the critical tools they need on their journey to resilience.”

“Fusion has consistently expanded their product solutions in response to the evolving risk, regulatory, cyber, and supply chain landscapes, and I am thrilled to join the team as we continue to build upon this success,” said Eric Jackson, Chief Product Officer, Fusion. “Fusion is renowned for providing its customers the solutions they require to navigate today’s and tomorrow’s complex risk landscape, and I’m thrilled to lead the product team as we continue bringing new levels of innovation to the industry and our global customers.”