HUB Security collaborates with TestArmy to offer cyber solutions for the European market

HUB Security announced it has signed a strategic partnership with TestArmy to offer HUB Security’s Advanced DDoS Simulation Platform – D.Storm.

HUB Security will be TestArmy cyber security partner to enhance current offerings and work together to reach ransomware resilience in the polish and central European market.

TestArmy Group is one of the fastest growing testing companies in Central Europe. Specializing in cyber security and quality assurance of digital products.

“With organizations challenged with increasing and new cyber incidents, we see great value in partnering with TestArmy and developing together future cyber solutions for the European market,” said Eyal Moshe, CEO and co-founder of HUB Security.

“With the growing list of customers we help protect and require the most advanced security solutions to maintain their operations,” said Wojciech Humiński, CEO at TestArmy. “HUB Security’s solutions will allow our customers a higher level of cyber readiness facing current and new cyber threats.”