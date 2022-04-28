Index Engines announces a new CyberSense dashboard to provide detailed insight into data corruption

Index Engines announced a new dashboard for its CyberSense security analytics product, which provides intuitive, easy-to-understand post-attack forensic reports that deliver insights into data corruption due to a ransomware attack.

CyberSense detects signs of the most sophisticated attack vectors by scanning backup and snapshot data utilizing over 200 content-based analytics and machine learning to identify corruption and the last good version of files and databases, empowering intelligent and rapid recovery to minimize downtime. No other product on the market provides the depth and breadth of analytics across files, databases and core infrastructure.

“Ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and more challenging to recover from,” Index Engines vice president Jim McGann explained. “In the ongoing battle against cyber criminals, organizations need to arm themselves with the most powerful and insightful capabilities on the market today.

“This is why CyberSense stands alone in delivering full content analytics which will uncover even the most advanced data corruption along with a new powerful and intuitive post-attack dashboard which will allow customers to quickly recover from disruption and minimize business downtime.”

CyberSense boasts hundreds of users worldwide and detects signs of ransomware with 99.5% accuracy, based on testing of over 20 million clean and infected backup sets. While the accuracy was unparalleled, the previous interface could be too complex for users in crisis mode.

The new CyberSense interface simplifies the user experience, providing detailed insight into the who, what, where, and when of an attack.

Should signs of an attack be identified, analytics are provided to assist cyber security specialists in the recovery process, including providing:

High-level detail on why the machine learning generated an alert and the scope of the attack

Exportable analytics needed to scope and analyze attacks independently/on their own to streamline the recovery process

Pre-programmed and customizable reports needed to investigate the attack in a single dashboard including:

Who was impacted, what servers



How much damage was done



Listing of corrupted files, and listing of last good version



Ability to analyze the corrupted files to determine user account and executable utilized to corrupt data



When the corruption occurred and what backups should be recovered.

This new interface will be available to CyberSense customers in the 3rd quarter of 2022, with the first release focused on post-attack recovery.