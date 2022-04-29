PCI Pal collaborates with Odigo to offer secure payment solutions for customers

PCI Pal announced a mutual partnership with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions provider, Odigo.

Following the launch of the new Odigo Connect Marketplace, which enables organizations to easily procure an extensive range of tailormade CCaaS-related solutions, customers can now access PCI Pal’s award-winning payment security solutions for voice, chat, social, email and contact center interactions.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative CX solutions that achieve measurable results, Odigo manages over three billion interactions for more than 250 of the world’s leading brands.

Darren Gill, CRO at PCI Pal said, “We are delighted to be part of the launch of the Odigo Connect Marketplace platform. Our partnership enables Odigo’s customers to easily access secure payment solutions that support a true omni-channel approach. With the release of the new PCI DSS 4.0 standard, organizations are facing increased compliance obligations, we are therefore delighted to be working with Odigo to offer its customers integrated solutions to protect payments.”

Dominique Toubin, VP Channels & Alliances at Odigo said, “PCI Pal has developed a formidable reputation for supporting global organizations with their omnichannel payment security needs. We are therefore delighted to partner with PCI Pal and offer its state-of-the art payment security solutions, as part of our powerful new Odigo Connect Marketplace.”