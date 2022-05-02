11:11 Managed Security Services protects customers against malicious activities

11:11 Systems launched Managed Security Services portfolio designed to prevent, detect and respond to malicious activities.

The FBI reports a 300% surge in reported cybercrimes and a 400% year-over-year increase in phishing attacks* since COVID-19 and the increase in the remote workforce. It also estimated that 30,000+ websites on average are hacked every day with enterprises facing a cyberattack every 39 seconds. With the increasing complexity of traditional and multi-cloud infrastructures and high sophistication of today’s cybercriminals, the need for dedicated security solutions to address evolving threats is crucial to ensuring proper protection of business-critical data.

With a robust family of managed security services, 11:11 provides companies of any size the ability to prevent, detect and respond to malicious activities, freeing up IT resources to focus on their core business.

“These additional features are a natural expansion of the work we have done for years backing up our customers’ critical data and helping them to recover their applications and restore operations after security incidents,” said Justin Giardina, CTO of 11:11. “Our customers and partners will have new tools available to them to defend against those attacks. It’s an exciting step forward for the protection of our customer’s businesses.”

11:11 Managed Security Services protect networks from attacks, detect active malicious activities on endpoints and identify risks across a company’s infrastructure. With decades of cybersecurity experience, the 24x7x365 Security Operations Center will protect a business’s infrastructure from malicious cyber attacks.

11:11 Managed Security Services include:

Managed Firewall services provide customers immediate visibility into their network to help increase performance and guard against attacks and unplanned downtime. With advanced technology protecting the perimeter managed by a 24x7x365 team of security experts, organizations can rest assured the network, employees and data are protected.

Continuous Risk Scanning provides deep, contextual risk analysis to prioritize vulnerabilities and minimize an organization's attack surface. It is constantly monitoring security, both internally and externally, tuned to an organization's specific environment. Reports are then generated to quickly and easily identify the most critical vulnerabilities that pose risk to data and customers.

Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) relieves the burden of log collection and analysis by providing a real-time machine analysis of all log files that can identify and alert on suspicious activities. This allows customers to react quicker to time-sensitive security threats.

Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) enables businesses to get ahead of cybercrime, like ransomware, by reducing the time gap between detection and response. Real-time detection and active prevention of malicious activities can prevent security breaches where they happen. Utilizing next-generation antivirus technology, the detection of both known and unknown malicious behaviors (including zero-day attacks) can be quickly identified and addressed.