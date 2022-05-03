CommScope XGS-PON: Accelerating FTTP deployments

CommScope announced a new cloud-to-edge suite of next-generation XGS-PON solutions built to facilitate the rapid global growth in FTTP deployments.

Around the world, service providers are facing ever increasing competitive pressure to deploy new fiber networks or upgrade existing ones in response to exponential consumer demand as well as new opportunities in government and private sector infrastructure funding. To address this challenge, CommScope is introducing a new cloud-to-edge XGS-PON solution built with industry standards, supporting a 10G future.

CommScope is uniquely positioned to offer this solution as a pioneer in PON-based broadband access solutions. The new suite paves the way for XGS-PON networks that will power smart cities, next-generation wireless networks, and tomorrow’s consumer and commercial services—such as VR gaming, remote healthcare, online education and next generation manufacturing—around the globe.

The suite achieves this through three primary attributes: a flexible architecture; open, interoperable components; and dynamic, cloud-based operation. The cloud-to-edge solution allows service providers in both greenfield FTTH and fiber-deeper scenarios to bridge multiple network topologies and take advantage of SDN efficiencies to prepare their networks for the future, regardless of what the future will require.

The Cloud-to-Edge Next-Gen PON solution suite consists of four components: new CommScope FLX PON OLT and ONU portfolio, ServAssure domain management and ServAssure NXT performance management software, fiber connectivity solutions, and engineering and project management services. Together, these enable providers to:

Improve time to revenue and optimize capex through a software-based architecture that enables both disaggregated and aggregated PON architectures as well as the utilization of public and private cloud environments and multi-vendor strategies

through a software-based architecture that enables both disaggregated and aggregated PON architectures as well as the utilization of public and private cloud environments and multi-vendor strategies Reduce opex, risks, and complexity through software-based domain and performance management—improve visibility into the network and help improve QoE, identify and resolve issues, and reduce truck rolls and repair times

through software-based domain and performance management—improve visibility into the network and help improve QoE, identify and resolve issues, and reduce truck rolls and repair times Push technology changes further, faster through an open architecture that can accelerate deployment of new microservices as well as offer a modern, pay-for-use model

“CommScope helped pioneer the modern GPON and EPON access market, and now we’re introducing the next phase of evolution with our cloud-to-edge next-gen XGS-PON suite,” said Ric Johnsen, SVP and President, Connectivity and Cable Solutions, CommScope.

“The new PON solution suite leverages our access network expertise to unlock an unmatched range of capabilities in active and passive solutions across the many stages and topologies of fiber deployment. Together with our telco and cable operator customers, as well as new entrants in the FTTH deployment, CommScope will usher in the next generation of high-speed networks to deliver new services and experiences to millions of consumers around the world.”