Citrix partners with Google Cloud to enable secure remote work for customers

Last year, Citrix Systems and Google Cloud announced their commitment to helping customers accelerate and embrace hybrid work models through Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions. And they’re delivering on it.

The companies announced that two new Citrix DaaS solutions are available for purchase in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for organizations with Citrix VDI solutions to transition to Citrix DaaS on Google Cloud.

And the timing couldn’t be better.

“Organizations are rapidly moving to adopt hybrid work, and IT needs a way to get there that’s efficient, cost-effective, secure, and flexible,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Citrix.

Simplifying procurement

Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for companies to quickly purchase and deploy digital workspace solutions designed to enable secure remote work, including Citrix DaaS solutions purpose-built for Google Cloud:

Citrix DaaS Standard for Google Cloud – Designed for organizations or departments that are newer to DaaS or VDI and need an affordable, yet comprehensive hybrid work solution to deliver virtual apps and desktops quickly, easily and securely.

– Designed for organizations or departments that are newer to DaaS or VDI and need an affordable, yet comprehensive hybrid work solution to deliver virtual apps and desktops quickly, easily and securely. Citrix DaaS Premium for Google Cloud – Ideal for organizations with existing VDI investments that need to modernize their deployments, Premium edition provides IT admins with rapid migration and provisioning tools, streamlined management of Google Cloud and/or on-premises resources, advanced security capabilities and exceptional monitoring and cloud optimizations.

Citrix DaaS spend purchased through Google Cloud Marketplace counts towards a customer’s Google Cloud commitment and is included in their Google Cloud invoice, simplifying the transaction to just one bill.

Enabling the future of work

Citrix Systems Integrator and Google Cloud partner Wipro is looking forward to using the solutions to help advance the future of work.

“Wipro is very excited and keen to position the DaaS solution from Citrix and Google Cloud by deploying a true hybrid cloud solution for hybrid work,” said Seshu Venkata, General Manager and Global Head of Wipro VirtuaDesk, Cloud and Infrastructures services.

Speeding to the cloud

In addition to these new offerings and simplified transaction process, Citrix and Google Cloud are continuing to develop tools and resources to make it easier than ever for customers to transition from on-premises VDI deployments to DaaS with Google Cloud, including:

Image portability service for Google Cloud – Automates the deployment of a master image from an existing on-premises PVS/MCS-provisioned Citrix environment, targeting a Citrix DaaS resource location hosted within Google Cloud to reduce re-work when moving to the cloud, as well as burst-to-cloud capabilities for capacity management, improved disaster recovery and business continuity plans, and streamlined image management.

“Transitioning to the cloud is a top priority for IT, and it takes a lot of careful planning and considerations,” Stringer said. “Together with Google, we are committed to providing solutions and resources that simplify and speed the process and deliver results.”

Citrix and Google Cloud have been helping organizations make work more accessible, flexible and secure for more than a decade.