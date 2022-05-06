Onapsis collaborates with NextGen Cyber Talent to address the cybersecurity talent shortage

Onapsis announced that it has partnered with nonprofit education provider, NextGen Cyber Talent, to help create cybersecurity career opportunities for underserved talent.

NextGen Cyber Talent is the company’s latest addition to its Onapsis Cares (OnaCares) philanthropic portfolio, which includes charity organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study reports that the global cybersecurity workforce must grow 65% to efficiently protect enterprises’ critical assets. However, the lack of educational resources available for marginalized groups creates significant barriers for their youths to pursue lifelong careers in cybersecurity. The Onapsis and NextGen Cyber Talent collaboration is designed to reach young professionals in these communities and support the underserved segment of aspiring students through training and job placements.

“While the skills gap has become a prevalent challenge in the cybersecurity community, not enough opportunity is given to underserved and underprivileged talent,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “At Onapsis, we participate in programs that align with our mission statement of making a positive societal impact through educational and philanthropic initiatives. We’re thrilled to partner with NextGen Cyber Talent and provide young professionals with educational resources that will open doors in their cybersecurity careers and lead them to higher-paid employment.”

“Addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage starts with enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry,” said Krishnan Chellakarai, Founder and Co-Chairman of NextGen Cyber Talent. “By bringing cybersecurity experts, providers, and enterprises together, we can make a difference in the community. Our partnership with Onapsis will help us reach this end goal and provide the younger generation with more opportunities to advance their cybersecurity careers.”