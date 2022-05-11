GuidePoint Security University helps develop and advance cybersecurity skills

Recent numbers on the cybersecurity skills shortage shows more than 2.72 million open positions, with the global workforce needing to grow 65% to effectively defend organizations’ critical assets1. GuidePoint Security announced that it has created GuidePoint Security University (GPSU) as a training and development pipeline for developing critical cybersecurity skills and applying them to real-world solutions.

“The cybersecurity skills gap is a real problem in our space,” said Michael Volk, Managing Partner and Founder, GuidePoint Security. “Not only are there more positions to fill than people, but the lack of expertise in specific cybersecurity disciplines is also a challenge for many of our customers. This is one of the reasons why GuidePoint Security has experienced rapid continuous growth – because we can help our customers fill the void of navigating what has become a very complex threat and solution landscape.”

GPSU is designed for individuals who either want to begin a career in cybersecurity or extend their current technical skills, including students, transitioning service members, and those who have been employed in other industries. GPSU also has an internship component, which is tailored to create an individualized experience based on the learner’s background and aptitude. During an internship, learners hone both their technical and soft skills, while mastering best practices around reducing customer cyber risk. To support transitioning military members, GuidePoint is authorized to conduct DoD SkillBridge, Career Skills Program and Hiring Our Heroes internships.

“Whether you are looking to enter the cybersecurity industry, transition from the military, or deepen your existing skill set, GPSU has interactive courses and hands-on training to help students develop at their own pace,” said Kevin Woods, Director of GPSU, GuidePoint Security. “GPSU students enjoy a flexible internship at GuidePoint, where they have access to a wide range of courses, industry-leading practitioners, training labs, and more.”

Cybersecurity disciplines that are currently covered within GPSU include: Application Delivery, Application Security, Cloud Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Identity & Access Management, Network Security, Penetration Testing, Security Analytics, Security Automation, Security Operations, and Project Management.

The first admissions class (from May 23-August 12) is comprised of 17 students, who are either transitioning out of the military or attending a University, with varying degrees, including Cybersecurity, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, and Business. All GPSU learners will be provided a laptop, access to proprietary GuidePoint Security training materials, lab space and vouchers for industry certifications.

In addition to these resources, all learners will be paired with a GuidePoint Security mentor, with service members receiving a veteran mentor to help with the transition to civilian life.