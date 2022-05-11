HackerOne Attack Resistance Management increases customers’ cyber resilience

HackerOne launched Attack Resistance Management (ARM) – a new category of security solution that targets the root causes of the attack resistance gap.

This gap is caused by incomplete knowledge of digital assets, insufficient testing, and a shortage of the right skills. Attack Resistance Management (ARM) combines attack surface knowledge with the power of ethical hackers to give organizations a true security advantage. To complete ARM, HackerOne announced its HackerOne Assets product, available later this year, which provides discovery and monitoring of all known and unknown assets.

“Attack Resistance Management is crucial to driving down cyber risk,” said Marten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne. “Our customers’ security teams have long benefitted from the insights and expertise of the ethical hacking community. With Attack Resistance Management, those creative insights provide actionable intelligence to developers, operations, and security teams to build secure products and avert cyberattacks in a cost effective manner.”

ARM combines:

Security talent management – HackerOne brings its existing expertise in the recruitment, vetting, and training of ethical hackers to the approach. The platform ranks hackers and connects organizations to those with the most effective skills for their specific requirements.

Testing and triage – In addition to HackerOne’s established testing solutions, from simple spot checks for new features to pentests for compliance, and in-depth security assessments for new applications, its recent acquisition of code review-as-a-service platform, PullRequest, means customers can benefit from expert review at every stage of the development lifecycle.

Skills and intelligence creation – The HackerOne platform delivers insights vulnerability data to customers so they can identify, verify and remediate the next likeliest source of security risk in their environment. For customers lacking the in-house expertise, the new Security Advisory Service provides experienced security professionals to better leverage vulnerability data. To complete the intelligence offering, HackerOne delivers red team enrichment, developer education, vulnerability intelligence, scanner rules, and threat modeling with its expanding partner network.

Reconnaissance and risk ranking – HackerOne introduced its Assets product that helps rank the exploitability of vulnerabilities and tackle the riskiest assets first with continuous mapping and prioritization. Assets help customers:

Get global visibility across their attack surface by clearly documenting discovered assets and their associated threats.

Validate and rank asset vulnerabilities using insight from hackers with real-world expertise.

Capitalize on real-time, dynamic responses to their shifting threat environment with continuous discovery and analysis.

HackerOne Assets is expected to be available for purchase in the HackerOne platform this summer.