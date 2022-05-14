Options appoints Shaun Jackson as CCO

Options Technology announced the appointment of Shaun Jackson as Chief Commercial Officer.

Shaun joined Options in April 2021 with two decades of experience in Finance and Commercial management roles. He previously worked at Luxoft, First Data (now Fiserv), and most recently at Fixnetix, where he held Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer roles over his eleven-year tenure.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Shaun will serve as primary point of contact for executing commercial processes and activities, both recurring and project-based, alongside developing and implementing robust, scalable systems to support Options’ continued growth. The Commercial Operations team will focus on all aspects of commercial reporting and pricing activities, ensuring best practice business operations across the organisation.

Danny Moore, Options’ President and CEO, said, “Shaun is an experienced professional in the financial and commercial management space, having held Chief Financial and Chief Commercial Officer positions in Fixnetix. Following Options’ acquisition of Fixnetix, Shaun has demonstrated his expertise and knowledge by enhancing our current procedures and progressing the build of agile, scalable processes that fit into our wider corporate governance strategies.”

Shaun added, “I am delighted to be appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to deliver sustained growth as the No. 1 IT infrastructure provider to global capital markets.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of announcements for Options, including hosting capabilities in Euronext Aruba IT3 Bergamo, VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC, and the appointment of Marie-Louise Quigg to VP, Account Management.