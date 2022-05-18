HID Global acquires Vizinex RFID to strengthen its position in the RFID market

HID Global announced it has acquired Vizinex RFID. The acquisition increases HID Global’s presence and relevance in key vertical markets including healthcare/medical, manufacturing, oil & gas, data centers, etc. and adds a key technology to HID Global’s RFID tag portfolio.

“Bringing Vizinex into the HID family strengthens our position in the RFID market, especially in North America,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID Global. “This strategic acquisition exemplifies our commitment to extending our leadership in the RFID portfolio by providing a comprehensive suite of technology and services to customers across key markets.”

The acquisition advances HID Global’s stature within the quickly growing RFID tag market, as Vizinex RFID provides high-quality standard and custom tags to clients that help create new efficiencies, save money and improve tracking, security and authentication. Vizinex’s expertise especially lies in delivering tailor-made RFID tags that are completely integrated into and compatible with different product designs.

The applications can be tailored to suit critical attributes such as shape, dimension, frequency, and environmental tolerance (tolerant to, for example, repeated exposure to adverse temperatures). The tags are then manufactured in-house, in the US, using state-of-the-art, proven processes with short turnaround times.

“Acquiring Vizinex is well aligned with HID Global Identification Technologies’ strategy of expanding our product offering, which with Vizinex now also will include a RFID product platform based on PCBA technology. In addition, it will increase our presence in key vertical markets as well as add complementary tag manufacturing footprint in the US”, said Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of IdentificationTechnologies, HID Global. “This acquisition, along with HID’s recent acquisition of Omni-ID, expands both our technology portfolio offering and our geographic reach as we strengthen our position as the global leader in RFID tag design and manufacturing.”

Founded in 2012, and based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Vizinex RFID is now part of HID Global’s Identification Technologies Business Area led by Marc Bielmann. The Vizinex offering will merge into HID Global Industrial Smart Components Business Unit and benefit from HID Global’s sales and other global functions to support their offering.