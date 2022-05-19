Blackpoint Cyber appoints Christine Gassman as Director of Channel Engagement

Blackpoint Cyber appointed Christine Gassman as Director of Channel Engagement to lead and expand the company’s MSP channel strategy and upcoming partner program.

Blackpoint’s founder and CEO, Jon Murchison expresses, “Blackpoint is eager to work closely with Christine as she brings her expertise in nurturing valued MSP relationships and partnerships with our fellow security vendors. Please join us as we warmly welcome Christine to our team! We look forward to seeing her excel based on her extensive engagement in the MSP community and incredible leadership skills.”

Gassman’s 15-year career in the IT channel cultivating close relationships with MSPs and security vendors alike precedes her. Having expanded the channel footprint and strengthened the go-to-market strategy for companies such as Datto, Cofense, and, most recently, Armor Cloud Security, Gassman’s extensive experience will greatly support Blackpoint Cyber as she joins their team as Director of Channel Engagement. Her previous tenures highlight her ability to accelerate engagement amongst MSP partners by nurturing a thriving partner program including events, webinars, and partnerships.

When speaking about her new role with Blackpoint, Gassman stated, “I am eager to share Blackpoint’s message and lead the effort in crafting a full-fledged partner program that will help MSPs see significant growth in their businesses. Being part of Blackpoint’s journey is very exciting to me as we continue to find new ways to streamline how MSPs build a solid cybersecurity posture against dynamic threats.”

Gassman will focus on growing a successful channel strategy in her role, empowering Blackpoint partners to succeed in becoming cybersecurity leaders in their own right. Named as part of CRN’s Channel Chief list for 2021 as well as Women of the Channel for six years running, it is clear that her deep-seated passion for forging strong, long-term relationships with MSPs will support Blackpoint in becoming the cybersecurity provider of choice within the community it serves.