Beth Gaspich joins Forcepoint Board of Directors

Forcepoint announced the appointment of Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer at NICE, to serve as an independent director on the company’s Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

In her Audit Committee role Gaspich will be responsible for leading oversight of the financial reporting process, the audit process, the company’s system of internal controls and compliance with laws and regulations.

“Beth is an experienced transformational leader driving operational excellence and cloud-based portfolio growth within global enterprises,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “She joins the Forcepoint board at a pivotal moment as we accelerate our leadership in delivering a unified cloud-native platform that simplifies security for businesses and government agencies worldwide. Her skillset in strategic finance and operations across enterprise software, risk management, and finance industries will complement the talents of our existing board and bring new ideas and diverse views for growing Forcepoint’s market presence.”

Gaspich has more than 30 years of combined experience leading finance, operations and business activity in the B2B software, risk management, and financial services industries. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at NICE, a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software. In this role she is responsible for all aspects of finance, investor relations, legal, and global operations including purchasing and facilities as well as management information systems. During her tenure she has helped NICE transform from an on-premises to a cloud-based business with 30 percent cloud growth.

Prior to NICE, she was Chief Financial Officer for Archive Systems, a privately held document management software provider. She also served as Vice President of Finance at RiskMetrics Group, a cloud-based risk management software company, where she helped take the company through a successful public offering on the NYSE in January 2008. Gaspich has also held senior positions at large global financial institutions, including JP Morgan and Price Waterhouse.

“Cybersecurity is at a critical turning point as organizations of every size have significantly accelerated their digital transformation strategy in a relatively short amount of time. This has brought to the forefront the power in embracing cloud-native and hybrid security architectures as a modern business enabler, completely changing the paradigm in how traditional approaches to security have been implemented,” said Gaspich. “I look forward to applying my operational experience guiding cloud-based businesses to contribute immediately to Forcepoint’s growth in the months and years ahead.”