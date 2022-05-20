Calix updates its Intelligent Access EDGE platform to secure subscriber-facing network

Calix launched updates to the Intelligent Access EDGE platform that make the entire subscriber-facing network more secure. Broadband service providers (BSPs) must ensure that their networks protect subscribers from current and emerging threats.

A secure broadband access network is the cornerstone for enabling value-added security services that protect subscribers and keep their data secure. The advanced routing module (ARm) software in Intelligent Access EDGE now identifies, isolates, and blocks unauthorized traffic across residential gateways so BSPs of any size can secure their access network.

By combining the Intelligent Access EDGE with the managed home network security services available through the Revenue EDGE platform, such as ProtectIQ, Calix secures the only end-to-end solution for BSPs that addresses the entire subscriber-facing network. Innovative BSPs can now grow their value to subscribers by:

Securing the network against increasing attacks . Broadband service providers using Intelligent Access EDGE can easily secure their networks by isolating the Layer 2 interfaces, thanks to updated ARm software. Upgraded capabilities prevent unauthorized network traffic from flowing between interfaces in the subscriber-facing network and potentially attacking the network.

. Broadband service providers using Intelligent Access EDGE can easily secure their networks by isolating the Layer 2 interfaces, thanks to updated ARm software. Upgraded capabilities prevent unauthorized network traffic from flowing between interfaces in the subscriber-facing network and potentially attacking the network. Eliminating network congestion to free up more bandwidth for subscriber services . The new ARm software eliminates the possibility of a network system being overwhelmed by continuous multicast or broadcast traffic. Preventing this “broadcast storm” of data packets removes network congestion, so more bandwidth is available for speedy delivery of subscriber services.

. The new ARm software eliminates the possibility of a network system being overwhelmed by continuous multicast or broadcast traffic. Preventing this “broadcast storm” of data packets removes network congestion, so more bandwidth is available for speedy delivery of subscriber services. Accelerating security deployment by leveraging Calix Network Consulting Services. Broadband service providers using Network Consulting Services have found they can plan and deploy networks up to 75 percent faster than traditional deployment. Calix network consultants work closely with engineering teams to deploy the ARm software quickly and securely across the network without compromising existing network security.

“As a small fiber ISP, we’re always looking for ways to be competitive and provide a unique product for our customers,” said Robbie Wright, chief executive officer of Hyak in Florence, Oregon. “Calix’s Intelligent Access EDGE enables Hyak to securely deploy our network down to the subscriber premise. And when paired with ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ, we’re able to offer a full security suite, for ourselves and our customers, giving us a leg up on the competition.”

To ensure that engineering teams are current on the latest Calix innovations, including Intelligent Access EDGE, Calix Solutions Academy offers solutions training that accelerates time to knowledge and proficiency on Calix premises, cloud, and access solutions. Curated learning plans include professional certification options to promote proficiency on Calix platforms.

“Security starts at the network, but it doesn’t end there,” said Michel Langlois, chief technology officer at Calix. “Cybercrime is now a major business risk across all industries—especially for businesses that manage critical infrastructure such as broadband access networks. Calix offers the world’s only end-to-end security solution against network attacks. New ARm capabilities in Intelligent Access EDGE strengthen security at the network against current and emerging threats. Broadband service providers can confidently deliver powerful managed home protection services like ProtectIQ to level up on protecting their subscribers. As guardians against malware, ransomware, and more, BSPs with the secure Intelligent Access EDGE provide undeniable value to their communities.”