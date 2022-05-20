Gigamon hires Mark Coates as VP EMEA

Gigamon announced the appointment of Mark Coates as VP EMEA, to further drive regional growth, lead aggressive hiring strategies and support EMEA customers and prospects who are planning to adopt a modern hybrid and multi-cloud strategy.

Coates will leverage over 25 years of experience from both inside and outside of the IT and Security industry, to deliver the company’s deep observability and cloud GTM strategy within region, ensuring Gigamon’s proposition is well recognised within the Global 2000 as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Coates will lead the EMEA team in supporting customers’ changing requirements as they seek to establish a secure digital infrastructure and reduce operational costs associated with hybrid cloud environments. This significant regional appointment coincides with the global company announcement that Shane Buckley is now Gigamon CEO and President, after four years as COO, in order to lead the organisation’s next evolution in the emerging deep observability market.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Coates held senior leadership positions at Digital Realty, Dtex Systems, Veritas Software Corporation/Symantec and Good Technology. With the European market for cloud growing at a significant pace, Coates’ experience and understanding of both the technical and operational issues currently facing CIOs means he is perfectly placed to support Gigamon in educating the market on the importance of deep observability and its role in amplifying the power of cloud, security, and observability tools.

“Gigamon has a rich heritage in cloud and security and is constantly evolving innovative technologies, which is why this role is such an exciting career opportunity,” said Coates. “We are excellently positioned in the market to support hybrid and multi cloud journeys and to pioneer the new deep observability frontier due to the strength of our actionable network-level intelligence. I was drawn to join because the authenticity of our ‘One Gigamon’ culture really shines through, making it an inclusive and rewarding organisation to work with. I am thrilled to be a part of this company and look forward to contributing to its continued success.”